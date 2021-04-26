Through tonight: Other than a few high clouds, we’re in the clear tonight. Good news with that big beautiful moon overhead. Lows range from the low 40s to near 50. Winds are from the south and become light overnight.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Another day of nearly wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures are up a good deal from today. Will you need air conditioning? Maybe. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Winds are from the southwest around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 954.63 grains per cubic meter of air.
Turning up the heat: It’s not impossible that the city hits 90 degrees on Wednesday. If it does, it would be on the early side. The average for the first 90-degree day is May 16. Last year, the first didn’t come until June 3!
