What makes this moon special is that it marks the first of three straight “supermoons,” or full moons that approach the Earth close to their nearest point in their monthly orbits. Supermoons can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than full moons that are farthest from Earth and about 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than a regular full moon.
According to Earth Sky, the Pink Moon will come within 222,212 miles of Earth, the second closest of the supermoon trio. The next supermoon, on May 26 — known as the Flower Moon — will approach five miles closer. Meanwhile, the June 24 supermoon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will pass 224,662 miles away.
Predicted clear skies will make for excellent moon viewing along the East Coast on Monday night, but clouds will probably obscure it from the Great Lakes to the intermountain West.
Moonrise will occur between 7 and 7:45 p.m. local time in most locations in the Lower 48 states (check local times at TimeandDate.com), with moonset between 6:15 and 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The name “Pink Moon” is tied specifically to the emergence of the herb moss pink, or what’s known as moss phlox. “The plant is native to the eastern United States and is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring,” NASA writes.
According to TimeandDate.com, other names for the April moon include Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon and Egg Moon.
The Pink Moon was nearly 100 percent illuminated Sunday night and Monday morning and made for some beautiful scenes. See a sampling below.