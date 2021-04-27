Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Another splendid sunny day with temperatures soaring all the way to near 80 to the mid-80s for afternoon highs. Humidity stays relatively low with mainly light breezes from the southwest around or less than 10 mph. Perhaps a bit too hot in April for some, but otherwise a very nice day outside of seasonal allergy sufferers. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Just a few clouds around and a relatively warm night for spring as lows range from the upper 50s in our cooler suburbs to the low to mid-60s right in the city. Light winds again blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with very warm afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s. There’s even a chance some spots could touch 90 degrees for the first time this season. Humidity ticks up a bit higher with dew points in the mid-50s to near 60, but that’s still below typical midsummer levels. Winds pick up during the day, coming from the southwest around 5 to 15 mph, with higher gusts at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy and staying quite mild with lows in the 60s. A few light showers are possible toward dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday continues warm, but partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers (maybe a thundershower) hold temperatures back just a bit. Highs range from near 80 to mid-80s. Scattered showers Thursday night with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s again. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Friday brings mixed sky cover and more scattered showers, and storms are likely as a cool front works through the area. Highs are closer to normal in the low 70s. Friday night turns cooler under partly cloudy skies as lows range from the middle to upper 40s in the suburbs to the low 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium