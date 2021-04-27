Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Other than some passing high clouds at times, skies will stay rather clear through the night. Peek up at that post-supermoon still looking great! Temperatures will range from near 60 to the mid-60s for lows. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll wake up to lots of sun and it will stay that way through the day, with perhaps a few clouds in the peak heat of the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high, at 836.1 grains per cubic meter of air.
Big swing: Dulles got down to 42 this morning and reached at least 84 this afternoon. It doesn’t quite test the largest swings at that location during the month, but it’s not too far off either. It was a tough day to dress for.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.