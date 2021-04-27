There’s a chance that some locales could pick up as much as a half-foot of rainfall through the workweek, while other drought-stricken regions in west Texas and the High Plains continue to bake in the heat.
The busy period quiets down by Thursday before an uptick in severe weather arrives around the start of next week.
Tuesday’s set up for severe storms and heavy rain
On Tuesday morning, an area of low pressure was moving across the Four Corners region, southerly winds ahead of it pumping renewed moisture and warmth across the central and southern Plains. Cloud cover was thick across the region, limiting the propensity for daytime heating. Still, there is a chance of severe weather in multiple areas where an overlap of different atmospheric ingredients will exist.
Much of the nation’s midsection is at risk for isolated to widely-scattered severe thunderstorms Tuesday. In fact, the risk stretches from the Mexican border to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Cities such as Kansas City, Des Moines, Omaha, Milwaukee and Chicago are included in the northern end of the level 1 out of 5 risk, mainly on account of a few instances of quarter-size hail possible. Most storms there will remain below severe limits, but farther south and west, several corridors of greater severe weather risk exist.
First up is an area northeast of the surface low-pressure system stretching from east of the Palmer Divide in Colorado to extreme northwest Kansas and the Sand Hills of southwest Nebraska. Temperatures and moisture availability in that region will be rather tepid, but any storms that do pop up will be close to the swirling center of low pressure, and wind dynamics in the atmosphere will help them spin. That could lead to isolated strong gusts or hail, as well as the low-end chance of tornado or two.
Farther south, a broader level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather extends from southeast Kansas through most of Oklahoma and into the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. Places such as Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Wichita Falls and Lubbock are included in the risk zone; Dallas is on the fringe.
Storms could fire during the afternoon hours, a few of them attempting to become rotating supercells capable of large hail and damaging winds. Most will be messier clusters though. By Tuesday night, storms could orient themselves into southwest to northeast bands that train, or repeatedly target the same areas, in north Central Texas and much of southern and southwest Oklahoma; that could trigger flooding.
Toward the U.S.-Mexico border, a few more potent rotating thunderstorms or supercells with a greater significant hail and isolated tornado risk are possible. They’ll fire over the high terrain of Coahuila, Mexico, this evening before shifting northeast in the direction of Del Rio, Tex., during the first part of the overnight. The broader area of southwest Texas all the way to San Antonio will have to monitor storm chances.
Wednesday’s storm threat
On Wednesday, a low-end severe weather threat will be present from Upstate New York and southern Quebec all the way to southwest Texas. Buffalo, Cleveland, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Springfield, Mo., and Tulsa are all within a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk of severe weather, while Oklahoma City, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio are in the level 2 out of 5 “slight risk.”
Sporadic gusty winds and hail could occur anywhere along that broad zone ahead of an encroaching cold front. In Texas and Oklahoma, stronger dynamics will favor stronger storms. Two areas will see a locally maximized tornado threat — southwest Oklahoma into north Texas, and a second region from Del Rio, Tex., to San Antonio.
Clusters of thunderstorms and waves of rain riding northeast along the front could also trigger flash flooding, especially if thunderstorms track over saturated soils left in the wake of Tuesday’s storms.
This flood risk includes the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Oklahoma City, much of the Interstate 44 corridor in Missouri and areas along the Ohio River. A general 1 to 4 inches of rain is possible, but some 6-inch amounts can’t be ruled out, especially in southern Illinois.
“It has been the case for a few days now that there is fairly high confidence in a heavy to possibly significant rainfall event,” wrote the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, “but plenty of uncertainty in the details of exactly where the heaviest rain may fall.”
There’s even a nonzero tornado risk along the northernmost end of the front in Vermont.
Thursday onward
By Thursday, the severe weather threat will be low across most of the continental United States, with only a few thunderstorm stretching from the western Gulf of Mexico coast through the Mississippi Valley into the Mid-Atlantic. A few strong to perhaps locally severe storms are possible in the Midwest. Otherwise, severe weather simmers down for a few days.
Thereafter, a pattern increasingly favorable for severe storms — marked by a dip in the jet stream over the West and an influx of Gulf of Mexico moisture in the East — will take shape. Several chances of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible next week.