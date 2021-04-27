First up is an area northeast of the surface low-pressure system stretching from east of the Palmer Divide in Colorado to extreme northwest Kansas and the Sand Hills of southwest Nebraska. Temperatures and moisture availability in that region will be rather tepid, but any storms that do pop up will be close to the swirling center of low pressure, and wind dynamics in the atmosphere will help them spin. That could lead to isolated strong gusts or hail, as well as the low-end chance of tornado or two.