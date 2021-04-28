Today (Wednesday): More clouds today than yesterday, but that doesn’t hold back temperatures. In fact, we may even top out a touch hotter. Highs head for the mid- to upper 80s with partly sunny skies, and can’t rule out some spots hitting 90 degrees. There’s a touch of humidity, too, although dew points near 60 are still relatively comfortable. Also making the heat a bit more comfortable is an afternoon breeze around 10 to 15 mph from the southwest. Could see a stray late-afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High