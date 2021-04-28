Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): More clouds today than yesterday, but that doesn’t hold back temperatures. In fact, we may even top out a touch hotter. Highs head for the mid- to upper 80s with partly sunny skies, and can’t rule out some spots hitting 90 degrees. There’s a touch of humidity, too, although dew points near 60 are still relatively comfortable. Also making the heat a bit more comfortable is an afternoon breeze around 10 to 15 mph from the southwest. Could see a stray late-afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm continues into the evening. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly cloudy and warm with lows only dipping to the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Could see a few showers and maybe an afternoon thundershower. But a good part of the day should be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures once again headed near or past 80, probably topping out in the low to mid-80s. A breeze continues to come from the southwest, around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday evening and overnight as a cold front approaches. Lows fall back to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Scattered showers and storms could continue into Friday morning, but eventually we should see clearing skies with highs on Friday around 70 to the mid-70s. Winds turn gusty from the northwest Friday afternoon into evening, with much cooler Friday night lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium
The weekend looks mostly sunny and nice! Still on the breezy side Saturday with cooler highs in the mid- to upper 60s, followed by Saturday night lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Sunday should see lighter winds with warmer highs in the 70s. Confidence: Medium