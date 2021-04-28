The image shows the rotating updraft of the storm. Rain-cooled air can be seen on the right feeding into it, while dry air circulating counterclockwise from the backside sculpts out a sloping birthday-cake-shaped “mesocyclone,” or area of spin. Down below, the rotation is more concentrated in the wall cloud, hanging low and looming in the middle of the mesocyclone, while a blur of rain and hail, some as large as baseballs, falls to the north on the right.