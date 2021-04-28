Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds are numerous into the evening, and they tend to lower after dark. There could be a couple of showers around, especially after midnight and toward dawn — perhaps a rumble. We might not get below the mid-60s for lows in most spots.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers may be around early, but we should end up seeing much of the day be dry. Showers and a storm become more likely again late day and into the evening. Despite partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures get into the low and mid-80s for highs.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 1238.98 grains per cubic meter of air.
Need the rain? Given that we’re running about half an inch below normal for rain in April, we could use whatever we get with the cold front’s passage. Not to mention it might knock back the pollen a bit! For now, it doesn’t seem like much will fall. The city is still running close to an inch above normal for the whole year.
