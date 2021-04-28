It’s at this time you might have to make a tough call — do you play the triple point, where warm/moist air, dry air and cold air all meet at the center of low pressure — or farther south along the cold front or dry line? Wind dynamics are usually stronger and foster a greater tornado risk near the triple point, but storms sometimes congeal and become messy. Farther south, a layer of warm air at the mid levels of the atmosphere — the “cap” — can suppress storm growth, making for a tricky guess as to where storms will bloom.