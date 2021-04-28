Several days out, it’s possible to begin keying in on the positions of synoptic, or larger-scale, features that are important to the forecast. Will the warm front, which generates the juice for vigorous storms, pass through during the morning or evening? How far north does it get? How sharp might the dryline — the boundary between dry air west and humid air east along which storms may initiate ― get? When will the cold front, another trigger for storms, sweep through?