Today (Thursday): Clouds are in abundance but the sun still breaks through often enough to warm things up. Highs top out in the lower 80s. A shower is possible at any time or even a thundershower in the afternoon but many areas stay dry. Winds from the southwest gust to 25 mph at times to fan the pollen around. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible through the night but don’t amount to much. Winds pick up from the west especially late night. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Gusty winds (up to 40 mph) blast the area all day long as skies partially clear. We can’t rule out a pop-up shower as cooler air piles into the area. Despite the mild start, highs only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Northwest winds continue to howl through much of the night bringing in significantly colder temperatures. Overnight lows in the low to mid-40s, with wind chills in the 30s, are attention grabbing. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Winds gradually calm down on Saturday. Despite plenty of sun, highs only reach the mid- to upper 60s. Skies remain clear overnight and lows are still on the chilly side, mainly mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday warms up in a hurry as southwest winds pick up once again. Skies remain mostly sunny and highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows ratchet back up to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Predawn risers are treated to a line up of the half-moon, Saturn and Jupiter. Confidence: Medium-High
Clouds increase on Monday but highs still peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few light showers are possible mainly later in the afternoon from a storm headed up to New England. Confidence: Medium