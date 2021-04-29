Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds are draped over the region, but rainfall remains spotty. There could be a more consistent period of showers later at night, perhaps including some thunder. I wouldn’t expect most spots to get more than a tenth of an inch or so, although a few could see more. Lows are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds turn to the northwest and increase in strength late, sustained around 15 mph with gusts near or past 30 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): It should be very sunny, although clouds may build during the peak heating in the afternoon. We’ll need that sun to help keep us warm, with the windy conditions expected. Highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It’s very gusty throughout the day. Winds are out of the northwest between 20 and 35 mph, with gusts approaching 50 mph possible. Higher winds are a risk to the north and in elevated areas.
And in their afternoon discussion the Weather Service notes, “The wind probably won`t die down more appreciably until very late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The extended period of wind and leafed-up trees may lead to more widespread power outages and tree damage.”
Pollen update: Today’s pollen count of 1,497 grains per cubic meter of air is the third highest reading this spring, falling just shy of very high. A good reason to do a rain dance. We need to knock it back a bit!
