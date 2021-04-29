Tomorrow (Friday): It should be very sunny, although clouds may build during the peak heating in the afternoon. With the windy conditions expected, we’ll need that sun to help keep us warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be very gusty throughout the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 20 and 35 mph, with gusts near 50 mph possible. Higher winds will be a risk to the north and in elevated areas.