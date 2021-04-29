The National Weather Service has upgraded the high wind watch to a high wind warning for for areas north of the Beltway on Friday and Friday night, including western Loudoun, northern Montgomery, Howard, and Anne Arundel counties and locations to the north. Here, it predicts wind gusts up to 60 mph which may lead to numerous power outages.
To the south, for much of the immediate metro area and Washington’s southern suburbs, the watch was changed to a wind advisory, for the potential for gusts to 55 mph.
The Weather Service predicts two periods of particularly gusty winds, the first between about 1 and 5 p.m. Friday and another around sunset and just after dark.
It would be a good idea to bring inside or secure any loose outdoor objects by midmorning Friday.
Original article from late afternoon
Despite lots of clouds, high temperatures soared into the 80s for the third consecutive day. Mid-80s were the story downtown, with lower 80s in many other spots. Just as we might be getting a little used to it, a cold front is coming to change things up. Tomorrow is one of those days that looks nice on paper, until you see the wind part.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds are draped over the region, but rainfall remains spotty. There could be a more consistent period of showers later at night, perhaps including some thunder. I wouldn’t expect most spots to get more than a tenth of an inch or so, though a few could see more. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will turn to the northwest and increase in strength late, sustained around 15 mph with gusts near or past 30 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): It should be very sunny, although clouds may build during the peak heating in the afternoon. With the windy conditions expected, we’ll need that sun to help keep us warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be very gusty throughout the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 20 and 35 mph, with gusts near 50 mph possible. Higher winds will be a risk to the north and in elevated areas.
In its afternoon discussion, the National Weather Service noted: “The wind probably won’t die down more appreciably until very late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The extended period of wind and leafed-up trees may lead to more widespread power outages and tree damage.”
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Today’s pollen count of 1,497 grains per cubic meter of air is the third-highest reading this spring, falling just shy of very high. A good reason to do a rain dance. We need to knock it back a bit!
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.