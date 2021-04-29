“When we were north of Fort Worth we decided to get right in the path of the core to document the large hail that was expected from the storm,” Andrew Justin, a meteorology student at the University of Oklahoma who was chasing the storm, wrote in a Twitter direct message. “We got off the interstate and parked underneath a Quik Trip overhang and all of a sudden golf balls starting falling out of the sky, pelting the cars that couldn’t get underneath the overhang at the gas pumps.”