Showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday with breezes and mugginess possible, too. As we get closer, we should see a more consistent trend in the weather data. This would raise confidence in the days’ details, such as just how windy, muggy or wet it may get. Mostly cloudy skies may hang around much of the time. High temperatures Monday aim for around the 80-degree mark and Tuesday eyes the 90-degree mark. Cloudier and rainier conditions may lower this temperature forecast. Confidence: Low-Medium