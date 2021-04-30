This will be a long duration wind event, with gusts over 40 mph possible for between 12 and 18 hours, beginning around noon today and continuing into the predawn hours on Saturday. Models indicate the strongest gusts may occur between the late afternoon and around midnight.
Downed trees and power outages are possible given these winds, with impacts generally increasing as you head toward the northern Maryland the Delmarva, where projected gusts are highest.
In areas south of Fairfax County, where a wind advisory is in effect, peak gusts will be somewhat less, but could still reach 45 to 55 mph.
As of 10 a.m., gusts in the metro region were already topping 30 mph, with Reagan National and Dulles clocking gusts of 32 and 39 mph.
Original forecast from 5 a.m.
Express forecast
- Today: High winds. Late shower? Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.
- Tonight: Clear. Still windy. Lows: Around 40 to mid-40s.
- Tomorrow: Sunny, less breeze. Highs: 64-71.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.
Forecast in detail
We may have high winds through tonight, and cooler early-April-like temperatures through tomorrow. Despite these less than ideal weather, we expect the cicadas to continue popping out of the ground, especially as we get toward mid-May. Early season heat quickly returns, as we head deep into the 80s Sunday.
Today (Friday): Very windy, with afternoon westerly and northwesterly winds possibly gusting near the 50 mph range. Note that power outages are possible, especially north of D.C. and in elevated areas. Sunshine tries to dominate, but clouds may develop at times, especially late afternoon. A few showers or spits of brief raindrops are possible heading into evening, too. High temperatures top out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Northwest wind gusts may still near 50 mph at times into the evening, before winds start to wane late night. Cold air is moving in on the wind’s coattails. Low temperatures bottom out around 40 degrees to mid-40s downtown, with wind chills at least a few degrees below that. Skies should stay mostly clear. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Northwest wind gusts slowly calm and generally try to stay below 25 mph, perhaps giving us a passable Nice Day. Sunshine should be prominent, so wear that sunscreen under this August-strength sun! High temperatures should reach at least the mid-60s, to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A few clouds may arrive before sunrise, but otherwise it’s clear. Light breezes subtly shift to a warmer, southwesterly direction, preventing temperatures from dipping much, perhaps only the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday: With southwesterly breezes continuing throughout the day, the atmosphere begins to heat us up again. We may even blast through the ceiling of Nice Day temperature criteria, with high temperatures near or above 85 degrees. With our topsoil fairly dry, the ground may heat very quickly and effectively under mostly sunny skies. Clouds slowly creep in. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday night: Clouds continue to increase. We may see a sprinkle near dawn. Temperatures may only be able to dip into the low to mid-60s. If up early before sunrise and skies are (hopefully) clear enough, look for the half-moon, Saturn and Jupiter to roughly be in a line. Confidence: Medium
Showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday with breezes and mugginess possible, too. As we get closer, we should see a more consistent trend in the weather data. This would raise confidence in the days’ details, such as just how windy, muggy or wet it may get. Mostly cloudy skies may hang around much of the time. High temperatures Monday aim for around the 80-degree mark and Tuesday eyes the 90-degree mark. Cloudier and rainier conditions may lower this temperature forecast. Confidence: Low-Medium