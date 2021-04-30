Through tonight: Showers will remain possible this evening. Those showers could help winds become locally more gusty for a time. In general, the worst of the gusts should be done, but we’ll still see some big ones through the night. Otherwise, skies are trending clear into the night. Lows will end up in a near 40 to mid-40s range. Winds may gust past 40 mph through the evening, and potentially stronger in a few spots. They’ll cut in half by sunrise.