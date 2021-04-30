Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Showers will remain possible this evening. Those showers could help winds become locally more gusty for a time. In general, the worst of the gusts should be done, but we’ll still see some big ones through the night. Otherwise, skies are trending clear into the night. Lows will end up in a near 40 to mid-40s range. Winds may gust past 40 mph through the evening, and potentially stronger in a few spots. They’ll cut in half by sunrise.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Lots of sun, pretty much all day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70. It will still be breezy, especially early, with gusts diminishing from about 35 mph in the morning to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: It’ll be partly sunny or sunnier through the day. Considerably warmer than Saturday as temperatures reach the mid-80s most spots. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
Wind gusts: As some convective showers passed by earlier this evening, severe storm warnings were issued despite only a few raindrops falling most places. That was because a swath of 50 to 60 mph gusts was associated with the core. In addition to the sampling of wind gusts below, trees are reported down in the city and surrounds.
Andrews AFB — 55 mph
Baltimore — 52 mph
Dulles — 60 mph
Dundalk — 59 mph
Fort Belvoir — 54 mph
Gaithersburg — 55 mph
Leesburg — 60 mph
Reagan National Airport — 62 mph
For more wind reports, see this link: National Weather Service wind gust report
