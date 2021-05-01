Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Saturday): It’s a beautiful day, especially if you can discount the wind. Compared to yesterday the wind is pretty light. See where I’m going here? With highs in the mid- and upper 60s it’s on the cool side but sunshine helps keep us warm. West and northwest breezes blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts neat 25 mph. It could be close for the Nice Day stamp given wind gusts. Close enough for me. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear conditions persist. It’s not as chilly as last night, with winds taking on an increasingly southerly, warmer direction. Lows range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates our Sunday. Probably more clouds than today, though. It’s quite a bit warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Winds are from the south and southwest, gusting to 25 or 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and maybe a little humid. That moisture in the air helps keep temperatures from falling beyond a near 60 to mid-60s range for lows. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A frontal zone is stuck in the region Monday. That means more clouds and at least a slight chance of a shower or storm, especially late in the day and into the night. The extra clouds, and perhaps some cooler air filtering in near that front, help keep it less warm than Sunday. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium
That stationary front should get bumped north again into Tuesday. That means temperatures are back well into the 80s. It could be mainly mid-80s and maybe the upper 80s. Any rain chances should tend to hold off until after dark as the front approaches again as a cold front. Confidence: Medium