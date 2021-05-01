Today (Saturday): It’s a beautiful day, especially if you can discount the wind. Compared to yesterday the wind is pretty light. See where I’m going here? With highs in the mid- and upper 60s it’s on the cool side but sunshine helps keep us warm. West and northwest breezes blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts neat 25 mph. It could be close for the Nice Day stamp given wind gusts. Close enough for me. Confidence: Medium-High