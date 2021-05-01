Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A few clouds will be here and there overnight, but otherwise it will be mostly clear with winds continuing to calm. Temperatures will be on the mild side, with lows ranging from 50-54 degrees with a light southwest wind at 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will feel like summer. Mostly sunny skies and a warm southwest wind (gusting to 20+ mph at times) will easily push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will remain on the moderate side, but it will certainly feel hot in any exposed areas. It will be partly cloudy and mild Sunday night with lows in the 60s.
Don’t forget the sunscreen! Sunday’s hot temperatures will likely serve as a good reminder to most people to lather up on SPF. But at this time of year, you need to be wearing sunscreen any time you step outside. The sun strength in early May is equivalent to the sun strength in late August. Check out this CWG primer from 2013 for more details!
