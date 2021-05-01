“We’re trying to get more information from folks,” said Mack Morris, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Austin, regarding the hailstone. “We have some reports from the person holding the really large stone. One was a landlord, and it was one of their tenants. We’re trying to find exact location, the time it fell. We had another one, connected through one of the folks in town. There have been so many it’s hard to keep track. We’re still actively investigating it.”