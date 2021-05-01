The high winds also knocked down power lines and, at one point, more than 70,000 customers were in the dark in Virginia and Maryland.
Anticipating the siege of strong winds, the Weather Service issued a high-wind warning ahead of the windstorm, the first in the Washington region since March 2, 2018. Windstorms of such intensity are much more common in the Washington region in March than late April.
The intense winds lasted for about 12 hours. Reagan National Airport reported gusts to at least 40 mph for each hour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A gust at 62 mph was the strongest in April since at least 1998, according to Capital Weather Gang information lead Ian Livingston
The most intense burst of wind swept through between about 4 and 5:30 p.m. as a cold front crossed the region. It was initially accompanied by a skinny line of showers in the western part of the region, but the rain dissolved due to dry air. However, the wall of winds did not, and, due to its intensity, the Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the area even though there was no thunder and little rain.
In its afternoon forecast discussion, the Weather Service warned the wind posed a thunderstorm-like hazard despite the lack of rain.
“People should treat this like a severe thunderstorm,” it wrote. “Remain in a sturdy building away from windows and limit travel. Avoid wooded areas.”
Here were some of the peak gusts that were recorded across the region:
- Cabin John: 53 mph
- Thurmont: 55 mph
- Winchester: 56 mph
- Joint Base Andrews: 56 mph
- Catholic University in the District: 58 mph
- Near the U.S. Capitol: 58 mph
- BWI Marshall Airport: 58 mph
- Hagerstown: 58 mph
- Glen Burnie: 58 mph
- Gaithersburg: 59 mph
- Leesburg: 60 mph
- Dulles Airport: 60 mph
- Martinsburg Airport: 61 mph
- Reagan National Airport: 62 mph
The damaging winds impacted much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Gusts to around 60 mph were also clocked around New York City. The core of the strongest winds concentrated from northeast West Virginia and Northern Virginia to southern New York State.
The wind was driven by a strong pressure difference between a zone of low pressure strengthening off the shore of New England and a high pressure zone pushing into the Upper Midwest.