The most intense burst of wind swept through between about 4 and 5:30 p.m. as a cold front crossed the region. It was initially accompanied by a skinny line of showers in the western part of the region, but the rain dissolved due to dry air. However, the wall of winds did not, and, due to its intensity, the Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the area even though there was no thunder and little rain.