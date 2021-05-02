The chance of an occasional shower or thunderstorm continues Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies, as we remain under the influence of low pressure and eventually see a cold front approach and move through. Tuesday highs should rise well into the 80s to perhaps near 90 with noticeable humidity, with 70s to near 80 more likely on Wednesday. Tuesday night lows stay up in the mild mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium