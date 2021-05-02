Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Partly to mostly sunny skies and a mild breeze from the southwest send temperatures headed upward in a hurry, into the 70s by mid-to-late morning with very warm afternoon highs in the mid-80s. The humidity is low, though, with dew points in the 40s. We may see some increasing clouds during the afternoon, with those winds from the southwest a bit breezy at times, occasionally gusting around 20-30 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: The evening should be mighty nice as temperatures fall back into and through the 70s. Skies then trend mostly cloudy overnight with increasing humidity and mild lows only dipping to the low-to-mid 60s with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Shower chances return to the forecast as a somewhat unsettled pattern returns. Partly to mostly cloudy skies hold temperatures down a bit, but it’s still rather warm with highs in the mid-70s to near 80, with the threat of an occasional shower or thunderstorm throughout the day (the lawns and gardens will take what they can get after a dry stretch). Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: The chance of an occasional shower or storm continues during the evening with a diminishing chance overnight. Temperatures again stay on the mild side, only dropping into the 60s under continued partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
The chance of an occasional shower or thunderstorm continues Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies, as we remain under the influence of low pressure and eventually see a cold front approach and move through. Tuesday highs should rise well into the 80s to perhaps near 90 with noticeable humidity, with 70s to near 80 more likely on Wednesday. Tuesday night lows stay up in the mild mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium