Through Tonight: Clouds will slowly build in through the evening and overnight period as gusty winds ease after sunset. Temperatures will remain on the mild side overnight, with most locations unlikely to drop below 60 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): Light showers will develop sometime after 5 tomorrow morning, lasting through the late morning before things dry out. Skies will remain overcast and temperatures will be warm, but not as warm as today with highs in the mid-70s. Showers and some scattered thunderstorms will return by the late afternoon (4 p.m. and onward). Gusty southwest winds will return, as well. Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow evening, before an overcast and mild overnight period with lows in the mid-60s.
