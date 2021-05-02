Our rain outlook is a hedge in that it is drier than the American and Canadian modeling but wetter than the European. Even if the heaviest precipitation passes to our west, we lean toward showers and storms from nearby cool fronts to keep May’s rainfall rate on track. The coming week should see two to three more chances of rain over our area. May is normally our wettest month of the year, so we will need to pick up some heavier rain at times to keep on pace.