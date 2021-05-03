We favor April to average from 57 to 60 degrees, which compares to a 30-year normal of 56.8. It’s also a good deal warmer than the relatively cool 55.3 of last year. For rainfall, we lean toward the normal to slightly dry side. The current expectation of about 2.5 to 3 inches compares to the 30-year normal of 3.06 inches.

