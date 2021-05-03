During the month, the Storm Prediction Center only issued 17 tornado watches, the fourth fewest on record. Last year, 40 tornado watches were issued, including two “particularly dangerous situation” (PDS) watches, reserved for the most serious tornado situations. Approximately 140 tornadoes were confirmed during the most prolific outbreak that occurred on Easter — April 12, 2020 — as well as the following Monday. One tornado near Bassfield, Laurel and Soso, Miss., northwest of Hattiesburg, grew to 2.25 miles wide — the third-biggest tornado on record nationwide.