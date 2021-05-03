One more warm day on Wednesday, with highs climbing well into the 70s or even cresting at 80 if we can manage some sun before any rain. A cold front coming through brings showers and storms, their exact timing to be determined. Right now, they seem most likely in the afternoon, but an earlier or later arrival is possible. Clearing and much cooler Wednesday night, with lows in the 40s in our cooler areas to near 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium