About 100 f Americans face an elevated threat of thunderstorms, some severe, Monday.
Two systems are conspiring to stir up multiple waves of high-impact and hazardous weather, set to affect some of the same areas twice.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is calling for additional tornadoes, damaging wind and hail amid a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe weather.
The lead disturbance spawned several tornadoes in Mississippi on Sunday, including a destructive tornado that tore through the immediate Tupelo metro area and caused “extensive residential damage around the Elvis Presley museum.” Radar signatures indicated the tornado, which prompted a rare “tornado emergency” for the city of roughly 40,000, struck downtown, and passed directly over U.S.-45 and Interstate 22 near North Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The potent tornado hit around 11 p.m. and strengthened as it entered the city and the circulation passed over Natchez Trace Parkway. It lofted debris to at least 11,000 feet.
“Emergency crews are currently out assessing the degree of damage,” wrote the City of Tupelo’s Mayor’s Office on Facebook. “Please do not get out and drive. It is dangerous.”
Tupelo High School and the city’s middle school were reportedly damaged. There were no immediate indication of injuries.
Another large wedge twister hit near Yazoo City, an hour northwest of Jackson, and caused “widespread” and significant damage. Jackson was narrowly missed by a tornado, which weakened before a new funnel slipped just south of the city.
Storm chaser Brian Emfinger captured drone video of the Yazoo City tornado as it churned through forests and tossed trees into the air. The drone became swept up in the vortex’s inflow, Emfinger temporarily losing remote connection.
Charles Peek, a storm chaser with the Weather Channel, shot video of the same tornado rapidly developing and expanding into a behemoth as it became a silhouette against a backdrop of stormy gray.
Yazoo City was hit by a major EF4 tornado April 24, 2010. Ten people were killed by the massive tornado, which carved a 149-mile path. No fatalities have been confirmed with Sunday’s tornado.
Other less-intense tornadoes spun up with a secondary storm system in Nebraska and Colorado, while straight-line winds gusted to 93 mph near Lamar, off Highway 287 in southeast Colorado. Storms barreled through Kansas into the night, bringing 85 mph winds in Russell, Kan. along Interstate 70.
Both systems will yield a risk of severe weather Monday, introducing a threat that will continue Tuesday in the South and Southeast. Very large, destructive hail may be a primary concern, but damaging winds and a few tornadoes could be a problem, too.
Monday’s storm threat
On Monday, the risk of severe weather occupies a zone from Dallas and Oklahoma City northeast along the Interstate 44 corridor through the Ozarks of Missouri, northern Arkansas and much of Illinois and Indiana. It’s along this stretch that the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe weather, which covers cities such as Louisville, and Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Jonesboro, Ark.
Indianapolis, Memphis and Nashville all occupy the level 2 out of 5 risk zone. A lesser “marginal risk” expands through most of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, where a few cells could bring about hail, strong winds or an isolated tornado.
The main complex of storms will form along a cold front moving east through Texas and Oklahoma, ahead of which moderate to high instability — or energy for air near the surface to rise — will be present. Downpours are ongoing Monday morning in parts of the Corn Belt along a diffuse front. Those showers will intensify into storms during the day and pose a damaging wind and hail risk.
The risk for large, damaging hail in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex — which was hit hard by large hail last week — was climbing. The tornado risk for the metro was ticking upward as well.
More storms will fire during the evening to near sunset in eastern Oklahoma or northwest Arkansas and quickly blossom north and east. Those could contain tornadoes initially, especially if the storms remain isolated and away from neighboring cells. Very large hail, some to baseball size may occur as well. The damaging wind risk will climb overnight, with storms potentially merging into a complex that will track east-northeast.
Farther west, a couple isolated thunderstorms, perhaps severe, will form south of the low pressure system as it ejects out of New Mexico and Colorado. The risk for this is in the Texas Panhandle and near the Red River, or the southern border of Oklahoma, where large to significant hail is possible.
In addition, the same lead impulse that brought tornadoes to Mississippi over the weekend could cause a second area of severe storms to dot the map from eastern Alabama through parts of Georgia and into the Carolinas. Charlotte and Atlanta are included in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk.
Tuesday’s storm threat
Overnight Monday into Tuesday, storms will have filled in along the cold front as it sweeps south and east. While morning storms may fade a bit, they will become reinvigorated or more storms will develop in the face of daytime heating. Once again, isolated tornadoes and scattered bouts of damaging wind and hail are likely.
A level 3 out of 5 risk encompasses northeastern Louisiana, much of Arkansas and Alabama and adjacent southwest Tennessee. Jackson, Birmingham and Huntsville, Ala. and Chattanooga, Tenn. are all in that zone. At least some severe weather risk will stretch all the way up through the Ohio Valley toward the Canadian border.
Thunderstorms march east Wednesday
By Wednesday, a few remnant severe storms may impact the Interstate 95 corridor along the East Coast. Where strong to severe thunderstorms pop will hinge on which areas break into sunshine, and which have been cooled by previous days’ storms and cloud cover. Regardless, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Charlotte, Columbia, S.C. and even the Florida Panhandle should pay attention to evolving forecasts.
Stormy pattern next week
Looking ahead, a pattern change could favor an uptick in severe weather potential over the central U.S. this weekend into early next week. A trough, or dip in the jet stream, will allow periodic spurts of cool air to spill out of the West while warm, moist air overspreads the Plains. Disturbances riding the jet stream will eject out of the Rockies, likely triggering thunderstorms, some severe, as they plow through humid air on the Plains.
That pattern, which begins to ramp up late this upcoming weekend, could stick around for perhaps a week. By then, it’s peak severe weather season on the Plains anyway. Inevitably, more bouts of rough weather lie ahead.