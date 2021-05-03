Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We’ve got a couple showers or storms around into evening. Any of this activity could be briefly strong, with heavy rain, lightning and the potential of isolated wind damage. A shower chance could last until the early overnight before ending after midnight. As skies trend clearer, some fog may form, especially in spots where it rained. Lows are in the low and mid-60s.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): There’s a good deal of sunshine in the morning, giving way to more clouds through the day. Highs range from the mid- to upper 80s. A shower or storm is possible as soon as afternoon, but there’s probably a better chance toward evening. Winds are from the south around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 440.26 grains per cubic meter of air. It has dropped off some in recent days and should generally continue to do so.
