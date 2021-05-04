Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny and warm this morning as temperatures lift up through the 70s. More clouds show up on the scene this afternoon with muggy highs in the low to mid-80s. Dew points in the mid-60s could make it feel closer to 90. Scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible (30 percent chance) by late afternoon but are not expected to be widespread. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, but they could gust to 15 to 20 mph at times, especially around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms during the evening (40 percent chance) with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A storm or two could be strong to severe. Lows drift down to the low to mid-60s with muggy conditions. Light winds mainly from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. A midday cool-front passage could open up some partly sunny skies by afternoon as humidity falls to more comfortable levels. Winds from the southwest early in the day shift to come from the west and northwest at higher 15- to 20-mph levels by afternoon, with gusts potentially to 25 to 35 mph. Highs range from the mid- to upper 70s, but we could see some low 80s if the front is slow to pass and we muster more sunshine. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Breezy into the evening hours, but then clearing and turning considerably cooler overnight with lows in the low 40s in the outer suburbs to near 50 in the city. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday is probably our best day of the week with sunny skies and comfortable, low-humidity highs in the mid-60s (several degrees cooler than normal) as breezes settle down. Thursday night could see some increase in cloud cover with lows in the cool 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Friday finds a low pressure skirting offshore to our south and east with the potential to keep our area cloudy with scattered showers. It may not be a complete washout day, but clouds and rain chances hold our highs below normal again only from 60 to 65. Friday night should see some clearing with partly cloudy skies and lows again in the cool 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
The weekend starts reasonably nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. Clouds return Saturday night with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Mother’s Day contends with cloudiness and delivers potentially warmer weather into the low to mid-70s. However, some modeling favors the next low-pressure system to arrive faster with periods of rain possible during the day and into the evening, which would favor 60s to around 70 instead. Confidence: Low-Medium