Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. A midday cool-front passage could open up some partly sunny skies by afternoon as humidity falls to more comfortable levels. Winds from the southwest early in the day shift to come from the west and northwest at higher 15- to 20-mph levels by afternoon, with gusts potentially to 25 to 35 mph. Highs range from the mid- to upper 70s, but we could see some low 80s if the front is slow to pass and we muster more sunshine. Confidence: Medium