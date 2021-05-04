Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Once the rain from the evening line of showers and storms ends, it will be pretty dry, but muggy, into the night. Lows will be mainly in the mid-60s as dew points remain above 60. Patchy fog may form in places where it rained. Showers will become more likely again toward dawn.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We might see showers in the morning, but they are expected to clear by midday. A couple of storms seem likely to fire by early afternoon, especially near and east of Interstate 95. Any storms could be strong to severe. If there’s a shift in timing, it could bring more of the area into play, as well.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but you’ll notice cooler and drier air coming in on northwest winds by sunset as skies clear.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 84.98 grains per cubic meter of air.
