The storm risk comes as severe weather is possible for about 90 million people from Texas to Pennsylvania.
Storms at a glance
Storm timing: 3 to 6 p.m. along Interstate 81; 4 to 8 p.m. for the Washington metro area.
Areas affected: Entire region, roughly from Virginia Tidewater to north of Baltimore.
Primary impacts: Heavy rain and lightning and the chance of isolated strong to damaging winds and up to quarter-size hail.
Also a chance of an isolated tornado, especially near and south of Washington.
Discussion
The storms this afternoon and evening are likely to be more widespread than they were on Monday across the D.C. region. As shown in the surface forecast map below, we are deeper into the warm sector of a low-pressure system sliding across New England. A cold front approaches from the west, and a trough of low pressure should become established in the lee of the Appalachians.
In the warm sector, most locations will reach the mid-80s, with increasing low-level humidity. This will effectively “juice” the atmosphere, rendering it considerably more unstable than it was on Monday. This will enable more storms to develop and reach strong levels.
Meanwhile, strong winds remain in the middle atmosphere, creating more wind shear (increase in winds with altitude). Wind shear helps intensify individual storm cells and promote “upscale” organization, leading line segments and longer-lived clusters called multicells. The simulated weather radar for 6 this evening, from one of the fine-scale forecast models, is shown below.
The Storm Prediction Center foresees a Level 2 out of 5 threat of widespread, severe thunderstorms. That being said, wherever cells initiate, they could become strong to severe. Locally heavy rain, intense lightning, large (nickel- to quarter-size) hail and wind gusts in the 60-70 mph range are possible.
It’s even possible that a couple of transient, supercell-like storms capable of producing a brief tornado may evolve, like on Monday. However, the warm frontal boundary that triggered the tornadic storms on Monday is more diffuse and less defined.
We will continue to monitor the situation through the afternoon and the evening.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.