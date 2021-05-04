The storm risk comes as severe weather is possible for about 90 million people from Texas to Pennsylvania.
Storms at a glance
Storm timing: 3 to 6 p.m. along Interstate 81; 4 to 8 p.m. for Washington D.C. metro area.
Areas impacted: Entire region, roughly from Virginia Tidewater to north of Baltimore.
Primary impacts: Heavy rain and lightning and the chance of isolated strong to damaging winds and hail up to quarter size.
Also a chance of an isolated tornado, especially near and south of Washington D.C.
Discussion
Storms this afternoon and evening are likely to be more widespread than Monday across the D.C. region. As shown in the surface forecast map below, we are deeper into the warm sector of a low pressure system sliding across New England. A cold front approaches from the west and a trough of low pressure should become established in the lee of the Appalachians.
In the warm sector, most locations will reach mid-80F with increasing low level humidity. This will effectively “juice” the atmosphere, rendering it considerably more unstable than Monday. This will enable more storms to develop and reach strong levels.
Meanwhile, strong winds remain in the middle atmosphere, creating more wind shear (increase in winds with altitude). Wind shear helps intensify individual storm cells, and promote “upscale” organization, leading line segments and longer-lived clusters called multicells. The simulated weather radar for 6 pm this evening, from one of the fine-scale forecast models, is shown below.
The Storm Prediction Center so far foresees a Level 2 out of 5 threat for widespread, severe thunderstorms. That being said, wherever cells initiate, they could become strong to severe. Locally heavy rain, intense lightning, large (nickel to quarter sized hail) and wind gusts in the 60-70 mph range are possible.
It’s even possible that a couple transient, supercell-like storms capable of producing a brief tornado may evolve, like Monday. However, the warm frontal boundary that triggered possible tornadic storms Monday is more diffuse and less defined.
We will continue to monitor the situation through the afternoon and evening.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.