Concern was growing for destructive winds in parts of Mississippi and Alabama, prompting the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center to highlight a corridor along and south of Interstate 20 as having a Level 4 out of 5 severe-weather risk.
“Numerous to widespread damaging winds and a few tornadoes are expected through this evening across the Deep South,” the center wrote.
The sprawling storm threat comes after nearly 400 reports of severe weather from Texas to Maryland on Monday. Tornadoes touched down in at least six states, with twisters tearing through the western suburbs of Atlanta and south of Dallas. The storms caused at least two fatalities in Georgia, according to Weather.com, while several injuries were reported in Texas.
The multiday onslaught of nasty storms began Sunday, when a tornado outbreak unleashed a string of twisters in Mississippi, where Yazoo City was hit hard, while a large wedge tornado prompted a dire “tornado emergency” as it sliced through Tupelo.
A threat of storms will continue Wednesday, shifting toward the southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
Monday’s damaging storms
Storms plowed east Monday, dropping a significant tornado just west of downtown Atlanta that rode as far east as the Perimeter Highway. It appears the tornado missed the heart of the city by just six miles. A partial apartment collapse was reported in Fulton along Riverside Drive and Fulton Industrial Boulevard, with numerous trees downed along the Kings Highway in Douglas.
A tornado warning was also issued for Charlotte, around midday. A tornado touched down in Clover, S.C., just 15 miles west-southeast of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Video emerged of a farmhouse being heavily damaged. Tornado damage was also reported in Oakboro, about 30 miles east of the city.
By Monday afternoon, the atmosphere heated up once again, with more storms firing from the Plains to the East Coast. A tornado touched down east of Springfield, Ill., accompanying rotating or supercell storms that resembled towering flying saucers or “mother ships.”
Midafternoon, another tornado hit Northumberland, Va., and damaged homes near the Chesapeake Bay. One garage collapsed.
Monday evening, a classic “hook echo” appeared on radar in northeast West Virginia, associated with a supercell thunderstorm that churned from Berkeley County, W.Va., to north of Baltimore, dropping intermittent tornadoes. A structure collapse in Jefferson County, W.Va., resulted in one injury near Charles Town, while radar suggested another twister may have spun up in eastern Frederick County.
Later at night, storms dropped baseball-size hail in San Antonio, with five-inch stones reported west of the city. It comes less than a week after a trio of destructive hailstorms racked up billions in damage after hitting three major Plains metro areas. Other hailstorms plagued the Texas Hill Country and panhandle, dropping large hail and bringing winds gusting above 80 mph.
The immediate Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex missed the brunt of those storms — though suburbs to the south weren’t nearly as fortunate. A damaging tornado crossed Interstate 35E near Waxahachie, about 25 miles south of Dallas, flipping a semi tractor trailer and overturning several vehicles. Several people were hospitalized, according to the Weather Channel, and northbound lanes were shut down until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mobile homes were obliterated or toppled.
Storm chaser Ian Osborne photographed the eerie cone tornado moments after it crossed the highway:
A confirmed tornado also caused damage on the northwest side of Fort Smith, Ark.
Tuesday’s severe weather threat
On Tuesday, the risk of severe weather got an early start as multiple waves of severe thunderstorms lay splayed across the weather maps. One batch of storms trailed from the Cumberland Plateau in eastern Tennessee southwestward through northern Alabama and parts of Mississippi, while another was draped along the cold front in Southeast Texas.
Storms will expand in area and intensity as the day wears on, filling in along the cold front from Houston to Nashville. Additional storms may fire to the north in the Ohio Valley.
Both cities, as well as Atlanta, are in a Level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk of severe weather that was hoisted by the Storm Prediction Center, while places such as Birmingham, Jackson, Miss., and Alexandria, La. were placed under a Level 3 “enhanced” storm risk. A Level 4 risk was even drawn into southern Mississippi.
The Weather Service also declared an elevated risk of heavy rain and flash flooding, focused on the zone from southern Mississippi to northern Georgia.
The primary severe-weather hazard will be damaging winds as storms quickly merge into a squall line that will surge east. A few can’t be ruled out, especially in the Deep South, as embedded bends or kinks in the squall line could yield brief spin-ups.
Farther north across the Appalachians and into the Carolinas, only isolated strong to severe thunderstorms can be expected, though an easterly component of the surface winds along the Route 29 corridor in northern North Carolina and central Virginia could enhance the amount of twist in the lower atmosphere. That would bolster the risk of stronger storms if clouds can clear and allow daytime heating.
The Storm Prediction Center also drew an area around and south of Washington as having a low-end threat of an isolated tornado.
Wednesday’s storm threat
By Wednesday, storms won’t be packing as much of a punch, their territory confined to a narrowing strip along the Eastern Seaboard. A few thunderstorms will linger ahead of the cold front from the Florida Panhandle up the Interstate 95 corridor through the Carolina coastal plain and into the Mid-Atlantic.
Gusty winds are the primary concern.
Thereafter, the front clears the coast, bringing a few days of tranquil weather to the continental United States. The next chance of more widespread strong to severe thunderstorms will materialize on the Plains by later this weekend.