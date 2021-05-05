Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a mild start this morning, in the mid-60s to near 70 with scattered showers likely and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Temperatures could then spike to the mid-70s to near 80 by early afternoon as skies turn partly sunny, before a cold front comes through with more scattered showers and storms possible (a couple could be strong to severe, especially from around D.C. to the south). We should be dry and less humid after 3 or 4 p.m., with the cold front having knocked temperatures back to near 70 to the mid-70s. Humidity drops during the afternoon as winds gust from the northwest around 30 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: The gusty breeze continues into the evening before diminishing overnight. Overnight lows cool off quite a bit, ranging through the 40s to near 50 under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): A bit cool, but otherwise it’s beautiful in the wake of the cold front. Highs head for the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies, low humidity (dew points in the 30s), and lighter winds around 10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: The weather stays calm with partly cloudy skies, light winds and lows again dipping down to the 40s to near 50. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Low pressure brings back the chance of scattered showers on Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Shower chances diminish Friday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend starts with a good-looking Saturday, perhaps a bit breezy at times, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. After Saturday night lows in the 40s, Mother’s Day should get off to a dry start the way it looks now, with highs heading back toward the 60s, but with some showers possible later in the day as our next system approaches from the west. Confidence: Low-Medium