Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a mild start this morning, in the mid-60s to near 70 with scattered showers likely and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Temperatures could then spike to the mid-70s to near 80 by early afternoon as skies turn partly sunny, before a cold front comes through with more scattered showers and storms possible (a couple could be strong to severe, especially from around D.C. to the south). We should be dry and less humid after 3 or 4 p.m., with the cold front having knocked temperatures back to near 70 to the mid-70s. Humidity drops during the afternoon as winds gust from the northwest around 30 mph. Confidence: Medium