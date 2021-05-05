Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: With the front moving away to the east, skies will trend clear this evening and into the night. Lows will be in the mid-40s to around 50. Winds will gust out of the northwest past 30 mph this evening, then slowly wane through the night.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’ll start off rather sunny and be cooler than recent days. We’re still near the jet stream, so a little atmospheric wave may touch off some new clouds and perhaps a sprinkle late in the day. Highs will be in the mid-60s in most spots, perhaps in the upper 60s downtown. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 372.52 grains per cubic meter of air.
Let it be cool: The cooler weather moving in could last a while. Most modeling is suggesting the next week (starting Thursday) will be cooler than normal. Not a bad time of year for it!
