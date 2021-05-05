Isolated instances of damaging winds are possible, as are a few bouts of hail. The forecast, while rough, pales in comparison to recent days, when severe storms prompted over 1,000 reports of severe weather since Sunday.
Storms killed two people in Georgia when a twister tore through regions west of downtown Atlanta, while three were injured south of Dallas, Tex. after a tornado crossed Interstate 35E.
A week packing nasty storms
A pair of upper-level disturbances brought two swaths of high-impact severe thunderstorms on Sunday — one striking Mississippi and the Deep South while the other affected eastern Colorado and northern Kansas on the High Plains. Tornadoes hit south of Jackson, Miss. and near Yazoo City, the latter captured on airborne video from a drone. A large, destructive tornado prompted a rare “tornado emergency” in Tupelo, but damage was only found to be commensurate with EF1 winds in the 100 mph range.
More than 30 reports of tornadoes were received on Sunday — mostly from Mississippi, though a few weaker “landspouts” spun up in Colorado and Nebraska. Straight-line winds gusted as high as 93 mph in eastern Colorado and 85 mph in Kansas as storms merged into a squall line.
That marked the start of a four-day severe weather onslaught. Severe storms started early on Monday, producing a damaging tornado that lofted debris as high as 11,000 feet just to the west of Atlanta during the late morning hours. The tornado missed the heart of the city by just six miles, lifting as it approached the Perimeter highway.
Other tornadoes hit near Springfield, Ill., Charlotte, N.C., and Dallas, Tex., with tornadoes appearing to touch down in 15 different states. One of the tornadoes south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, which crossed Interstate 35E near Waxahachie, about 25 miles south of Dallas, destroyed mobile homes and overturned semi-tractor trailers. Three people were injured by the tornado, which was rated a 130 mph EF2.
Tornadoes even touched down in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, including a 120 mph EF2 that hit Northumberland County on the shores of the Chesapeake.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service received more than 500 reports of severe weather, predominantly damaging winds, heavily concentrated in northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. A gust to 85 mph occurred in Schlater, in northwest Miss., which snapped ten light poles and toppled trees into homes.
Flash flood warnings were issued in and around Birmingham, Al., where a widespread 3 to 7 inches of rain fell, heaviest Southeast of the city.
A bullseye of severe weather reports came from Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, where the threat of severe weather initially wasn’t expected to be more than marginal and isolated. A car was flipped and a barn damaged in Fredericks County, Va. by a tornado. Strong winds in Braxton, midway between Roanoke and Lynchburg, blew out windows, moved a shed and shoved two mobile homes off their foundations.
Initial reports suggest the damage may have stemmed from a 100 mph microburst that, unfortunately, proved fatal.
Eerie skies loomed over the nation’s capital as severe thunderstorms plowed through Washington D.C., the storms stretching south to Richmond and bringing strong gusty winds and hail.
The threat on Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, the instigating cold front was draped along the Appalachians, with a sliver of warm, moist air carried north ahead of it. That will set the stage for downpours and some thunderstorms thus afternoon, with a couple thunderstorms able to produce gusty winds or small hail.
The overall risk of severe weather is low, since the atmosphere doesn’t have much juice or spin to work with.
Looking ahead
Over the next several days, the risk for severe weather across the Lower 48 will remain comparatively low by May standards, a time when severe weather activity is usually reaching a peak nationwide.
On Saturday, a dryline — the boundary between humid air east and dry, desert air west — will become established along the Interstate 35 corridor in Oklahoma and north into Kansas. Capping, or a layer of hot, dry air several thousand feet above the ground, will suppress thunderstorm growth in Oklahoma, but some severe weather is likely in Kansas. Damaging winds, destructive hail and a couple tornadoes are possible.
Thereafter, the severe weather pattern for mid-May looks to feature a series of crashing cold fronts that will shunt the bulk of juicy air from the Gulf of Mexico, the elixir of life for severe thunderstorms, far south. Moisture may not become firmly established until later in the month, keeping severe risk somewhat low until then.