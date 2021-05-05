A pair of upper-level disturbances brought two swaths of high-impact severe thunderstorms on Sunday — one striking Mississippi and the Deep South while the other affected eastern Colorado and northern Kansas on the High Plains. Tornadoes hit south of Jackson, Miss. and near Yazoo City, the latter captured on airborne video from a drone. A large, destructive tornado prompted a rare “tornado emergency” in Tupelo, but damage was only found to be commensurate with EF1 winds in the 100 mph range.