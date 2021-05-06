Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Thursday): Mainly sunny skies dominate the morning while clouds scatter into the area in the afternoon. Breezes are on the light side from the northwest. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s with low humidity. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds gradually increase and winds go calm. Lows chill down to the mid- to upper 40s (low 50s downtown). Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but the main showers should hold off until afternoon. Southwest breezes are mainly on the light side. Highs should reach the low to mid-60s as long as the main showers hold off until later in the afternoon as expected. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Showers are likely to linger into the evening and then taper off as the night progresses. Most of the area should end up with about a half-inch of rain that should accomplish some pollen cleansing. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid-40s, so dawn dog walkers pick a warm jacket! Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Saturday starts out mainly sunny but clouds are likely to pop up by midday. The afternoon should be back-and-forth with clouds and sun. Brisk breezes make jackets a good idea for outdoor activities as temperatures struggle to reach the low 60s for highs. Clouds become more prevalent overnight and lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday has plenty of clouds, but an approaching Midwest storm is likely to be slow to push showers into the area. Highs are in the upper 50s to low 60s. With a little luck, significant rains should hold off until late afternoon and then continue through the night. Another half-inch or better of rain is possible. Overnight lows fall to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium
Showers are likely to linger across the area much of Monday. Warmer air is trying to sneak in from the south, but highs are unlikely to do any better than the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium