“We’ve all heard about the ‘Big One,’” said Applegate, referring to a hypothetical quake that could occur when the Cascadia subduction zone, just offshore of the Pacific Northwest, ruptures. The fault has produced magnitude 9 quakes in the distant past — the most recent occurred in January 1700, spawning a tsunami that raced across the Pacific and struck Japan. In Washington, the ground near the sea fell by as much as two meters, submerging the coastline. And seismologists estimate a 1-in-3 chance of a high-end “megathrust” quake occurring along the fault in the next 50 years.