Through Tonight: Mid- and high-level cloudiness persists this evening (someone might see a nice sunset!). We may actually clear out a bit for the night, but clouds are moving back in by dawn. Temperatures dip to the mid-40s in the coolest spots to around 50 in the milder ones.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are increasing early, with showers becoming more likely midday. Rain could be widespread from the mid- to late afternoon and into the evening. Some heavy rain and a little thunder is also possible. The severe weather risk appears rather low. Rainfall totals could range from about a quarter-inch to an inch. Highs are in the low and mid-60s. Winds are from the south through the day, changing to northwest late.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 512.78 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 15.7 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are also moderate/high, while weed pollen is low.
