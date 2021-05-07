Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Our morning may only have a quick shower or two, with some sunshine at times, but clouds and shower chances increase by noon. Our highest chances for rain, even downpours, peak in the late afternoon hours. Some storms could help dump a quick half-inch to an inch of rain before sunset. High temperatures aim for the low to mid-60s. Late afternoon breezes shift from southwest to northwest, and we could see a couple gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Chances for showers and storms may not subside until around midnight. Up to another half-inch of rain is possible if a downpour finds you (at least it rinses out the tree pollen!). As patchy fog possibly develops, we start reaching our late-night temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s the best outdoor day of the weekend, despite some wind and slight shower chances — I’m talking light, quick showers in the midday. Northwest winds could gust near 30 mph during the afternoon. We should also have more sun than clouds, overall. High temperatures shoot for around 60 degrees to perhaps a few 65-degree readings south of town. Use those wind breakers and sturdy jackets, with wind chills in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies try to stay mostly clear and northwesterly breezes calm down toward 10 mph. Low temperatures bottom out in the 40s regionwide. Stargazers stay tuned as we get closer, since clouds could pop in later during the night. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday: Looking cloudy and showery. We could even see a couple periods of sustained light rain, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures are chilly and clammy, in the upper 50s to perhaps mid-60s if we see more sunshine than currently expected. Rain amounts should stay under a half-inch. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunday night: Rain chances continue into the night with a couple periods of light rain possible, but nothing too heavy. Clouds may remain thick. Low temperatures only slowly dip down into the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
Rain chances throw a wrench in our Monday high temperature forecast, perhaps staying in the cool 50s or sunshine helps boost us nearer the 70-degree mark. As we get closer, we should see a more consistent trend in the weather data. This would raise confidence in the day’s details, such when and how much it might rain, along with a narrower high-temperature forecast. At least some cloudiness and shower activity seem like a good bet. Confidence: Low
A drier, sunnier and more comfortable Tuesday has fewer variables like high rain chances throwing a wrench in the forecast. Only a slight chance of a quick shower currently seems possible, but generally it may be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures aim for the mid-60s to near 70 degrees, but small temperature tweaks are possible as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium