Technically called a horseshoe vortex, the cloud Armlin saw is one of the more elusive for skywatchers and cloudspotters. They usually form in the vicinity of strong or developing thunderstorms, when a local updraft punches through flat cumulus clouds and bends it into an inverted-u shape.
Steep changes of wind speed over short distances help the vortex rotate until it stretches and eventually breaks apart.
“I took my mom out to Chicago for a quick Mother’s Day thing, flying out of Chicago to Salt Lake City last night, and saw it,” said Armlin, who was eager to share his lucky shot with other weather enthusiasts and meteorologists Friday. “I thought, ‘I need to post this real quick.' I could see the cell data going down as we climbed.”
Armlin, who identifies as a “big aviation nerd,” said the plane was close enough that its wingtip vortex — a small invisible eddy induced by the shape of airplane wings — would have disrupted the horseshoe vortex’s circulation after the aircraft flew by. Armlin’s plane’s encounter with the phenomenon probably spelled its demise, but in the process led to what may be the most close-up photo of a horseshoe vortex ever taken.
Having returned to Boseman, Mont., Thursday evening, he’s been contemplating a trip down to Kansas to chase severe storms Saturday.
Armlin’s no stranger to wild weather. The 23-year-old recently graduated, having earned a degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology. He works a series of jobs — renting out cars, operating an E-bay shop and driving for Uber and Lyft wherever he goes. That grants him the flexibility to travel.
“I live on the road for a while,” Armlin said. “I can storm chase.”
Armlin was always fascinated by weather, but growing up in California didn’t exactly feed that spark.
“I was born in ’97, so I’m at the younger end of the spectrum,” he said. “I grew up watching Jim Cantore, or ‘Storm Chasers’ with Reed [Timmer], but I kind of lost interest in high school.”
Moving to the Northern Tier for college meant thunderstorms, winter storms and everything in between. Suddenly, Armlin said, he was “hooked.”
A well-executed storm chase June 28, 2018, near Capitol, Mont., on the border with South Dakota, helped him bag some of the most picturesque tornadoes of the 2000s.
“There was no road network, no cell service … I was still [new],” recalled Armlin. “I pretty much had the storm to myself. [A few other chasers] were behind it in Montana.”
In the meantime, storm chasers aren’t impressed with the weather pattern this May, but Armlin is holding out hope that things could pick up a bit later in the season.
“See you in Montana in June,” he joked.