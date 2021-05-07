Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Rain ends in the early evening west and the late evening east. After that, skies tend to clear somewhat. It’s downright chilly late night. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-40s. Winds are light out of the west and northwest after dark.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds build in the morning and midday as a strong atmospheric wave moves this way. It’ll probably spark at least a few showers and perhaps a storm. Maybe even some small and soft hail in any vigorous activity. Skies should trend clearer again late in the day as that atmospheric disturbance moves to the east. Highs try for the low 60s. The main downside may be the wind. It’s out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph with gusts past 30 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Clouds should outnumber rays of sunshine, but even with a shower chance all day, this one isn’t looking terrible. Any daytime rain should be light and passing. The best odds for some heavier rain might come during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures head to the mid-60s or so for highs.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 339.30 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 5.43 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
