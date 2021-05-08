Today (Saturday): A dynamic upper-level disturbance is diving into the area during the day. That means showers are likely to dot the region until it passes mid- or late afternoon. Some of these showers could become storms and drop some small soft hail and produce gusty winds. If you’re near the bay, you might even keep an eye out for a waterspout given extremely cold air aloft. Highs range from near 60 to the lower 60s. Winds pick up out of the northwest late in the day, gusting past 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High