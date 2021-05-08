Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Saturday): A dynamic upper-level disturbance is diving into the area during the day. That means showers are likely to dot the region until it passes mid- or late afternoon. Some of these showers could become storms and drop some small soft hail and produce gusty winds. If you’re near the bay, you might even keep an eye out for a waterspout given extremely cold air aloft. Highs range from near 60 to the lower 60s. Winds pick up out of the northwest late in the day, gusting past 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds weaken with sunset and become lighter overnight. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures settle across the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds remain numerous for Mother’s Day. While we see some rain chances off and on throughout the day, nothing appears to be particularly heavy or long lasting. I think it’s more dry than not with highs in the low and mid-60s. There could be a more organized line of showers late day or toward evening. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Evening showers move to the east. An isolated overnight shower is possible. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
A couple more showers are possible Monday as a weak low pressure passes by. The best odds may end up early with some clearing during the day. Highs are warmer, or up near 70. Confidence: Medium
Cooler conditions are back for Tuesday behind another cold front. The day should start off sunny, but we may see some clouds build with time. Perhaps a late day shower as well. Highs are in the mid-60s, with some occasionally stiff breezes. Confidence: Medium