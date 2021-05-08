Through tonight: Scattered showers and downpours will continue to decrease in coverage this evening, especially after we lose the sunlight. Clouds will generally increase overnight and temperatures will be on the cooler side, with lows ranging from the low to mid-40s with a light northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be a rather overcast Mother’s Day, with more chances for scattered showers in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will feel a bit warmer with highs close to 70 degrees under a south wind at 10 to 15 mph. Scattered showers develop again in the afternoon, but coverage should be less than it was on Saturday. It will be cloudy, windy and mild Sunday night with lows in the mid-50s and winds gusting to over 20 mph at times.
Hail!: There were lots of reports of small-sized hail accompanying the showers and downpours that passed through this morning. Officially, the biggest hail size reported to the National Weather Service was penny-sized, which makes sense given the video evidence below. Despite the lack of warm temperatures at the surface, upper air temperatures are actually pretty cold (about 14 degrees at 10,000 feet), which has helped to create just enough instability in the atmosphere.
