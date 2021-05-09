Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Low pressure nears the area today threatening showers, but nature (being a mother herself) may just keep them out of our hair for the most part. A brief shower is possible, mainly early-to-mid morning and again late afternoon into early evening, but most of the day should stay dry despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs should manage the mid-60s to near 70 with a steady breeze developing from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Most of the evening should be dry other than that chance of a quick early-evening shower, as a steady wind from the south and southwest keeps temperatures up in the 60s. A cold front working through then sparks our best chances for few light showers overnight, with partly mostly cloudy skies and lows dipping into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Can’t rule out a light shower or two, but most of the day should be dry as a steady breeze blows in from the northwest, gusting around 20-30 mph at times. That limits highs to the mid-to-upper 60s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Temperatures cool off nicely thanks to calming winds and not too many clouds. It’s not fully clear or calm, though, so our temperatures won’t plummet. But they should still drop to overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
High pressure builds into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. You’ll notice the winds at times, but otherwise both days should feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, maybe approaching 70 on Wednesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday night are clear and cool with lows dropping into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High