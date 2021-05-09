Today (Sunday): Low pressure nears the area today threatening showers, but nature (being a mother herself) may just keep them out of our hair for the most part. A brief shower is possible, mainly early-to-mid morning and again late afternoon into early evening, but most of the day should stay dry despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs should manage the mid-60s to near 70 with a steady breeze developing from the south. Confidence: Medium-High