Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Not a gorgeous Mother’s Day with plenty of clouds, but we’ll take highs approaching 70 in some spots with only a quick shower or two possible.

Express forecast

  • Today: Quick shower possible early and late. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.
  • Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of a few light showers. Lows: 50s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Forecast in detail

Happy Mother’s Day to all our matriarchs out there--enjoy a mostly decent weather day from us here at CWG! After the chance of a quick shower or two today and tomorrow, we’re dry and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure moves in, though temperatures remain on the cool side for the middle of May. Not a bad stretch overall, with some nice opportunities to keep those windows wide open!

Today (Sunday): Low pressure nears the area today threatening showers, but nature (being a mother herself) may just keep them out of our hair for the most part. A brief shower is possible, mainly early-to-mid morning and again late afternoon into early evening, but most of the day should stay dry despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs should manage the mid-60s to near 70 with a steady breeze developing from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Most of the evening should be dry other than that chance of a quick early-evening shower, as a steady wind from the south and southwest keeps temperatures up in the 60s. A cold front working through then sparks our best chances for few light showers overnight, with partly mostly cloudy skies and lows dipping into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Can’t rule out a light shower or two, but most of the day should be dry as a steady breeze blows in from the northwest, gusting around 20-30 mph at times. That limits highs to the mid-to-upper 60s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures cool off nicely thanks to calming winds and not too many clouds. It’s not fully clear or calm, though, so our temperatures won’t plummet. But they should still drop to overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure builds into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. You’ll notice the winds at times, but otherwise both days should feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, maybe approaching 70 on Wednesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday night are clear and cool with lows dropping into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High