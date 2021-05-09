How about that! We ended up with some sunshine for mom this afternoon after all. Despite the gusty winds, the temperatures responded nicely to the sunshine, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few locations top 70 degrees before the day is done. A quick-moving cold front will touch off some light rain showers overnight before conditions improve on Monday.

Through Tonight: Sunshine gives way to increasing cloud cover this evening. Winds from the southwest remain gusty (25-plus mph) before midnight as well. Light rain showers develop overnight but should clear the region before sunrise. Low temperatures will be mild, ranging from the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers should be over by the early morning. Mostly cloudy skies will gradually give way to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will be right around 70 degrees with a “cool” northwest wind at about 10-20 mph. Partly cloudy with less wind tomorrow night, and low temps in the mid- to upper 40s.

