Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): We’ll have intervals of clouds and sun but should see more blue sky as the day wears on. A passing cool front brings brisk winds from the northwest, gusting more than 20 mph. Afternoon highs are in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are clear at times but patchy cloud cover also may cycle through at times. Lows are chilly, in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a nice day but has a bit of an autumnal feel. After a cool start, sunshine boosts afternoon highs into the mid-60s in most spots. Winds are from the northwest at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with calm winds. Lows range from the upper 30s in our colder spots to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday both bring plentiful sunshine and mild afternoons after chilly mornings. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid-60s and moderate to the upper 60s on Thursday. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
We slowly start to transition into a warmer weather pattern Friday into Saturday. Highs on Friday range from 65 to 70 and we can’t totally rule out a shower late in the day or at night. After morning lows from 45 to 50 on Saturday, we should reach the low 70s in the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds Saturday night with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High
Becoming cloudy Sunday with a chance of showers. It’s a little warmer with highs 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium