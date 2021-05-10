Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s mostly clear this evening and into the night. Winds should diminish somewhat, blowing from the northwest around five mph with gusts about twice that.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are partly to mostly clear early in the day, and clouds increase a bit thereafter. Some showers are possible as soon as early afternoon. That risk will continue into the evening. Winds are northwest at 10 mph with gusts past 20 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 157.83 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
May snow: It was cold enough for snow to fall in parts of Pennsylvania and New York yesterday and last night. It wasn’t much, just a few inches at most, but it comes with summer on the horizon next month.
