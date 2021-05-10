A curtain of rain lurked to the right, by then probably filled with hail to the size of golf balls. Radar showed a prominent supercell blossoming overhead. Sculpted striations marked the edge of the outflow, or thunderstorm exhaust, ahead of which air was feeding counterclockwise into the storm. I told Kelby we would head south briefly and then race east to position. As we made the turn onto eastbound Avenue J., blowing dust along the “gust front,” or outflow boundary, briefly obscured our view.