The main story with Andres doesn’t pertain to its winds or the weather itself; rather, what meteorologists are more interested in is that, once again, the eastern Pacific has managed to spit out a storm before the “official” start of the season, May 15. In fact, Colorado State University hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach confirms it’s the earliest named storm on record in the east Pacific, beating out the record previously set by Adrian, which formed May 10, 2017.